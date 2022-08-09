Esom Sumner
GARRETT — Esom Sumner, 65, of Garrett, died July 30, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Marvin Wolf
FORT WAYNE — Marvin “Dallas” Wolf, 84, of Auburn and a 1956 Garrett High School graduate, died Aug. 3, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Anna Merriman
ALBION — Anna Marie Merriman, 52, of Albion, born in Auburn and formerly of Garrett, died July 28, 2022.
Harper Funeral Home, Albion, handled arrangements.
Merial Aschleman
AVILLA — Merial Elaine (Blosser) Aschleman, 78, of Avilla, died Aug. 3, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ed Stapleton
AUBURN — Clyde “Ed” Stapleton, 85, of Auburn, died July 29, 2022.
Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier, IN, handled arrangements.
Ruth Tatro
AUBURN — Ruth A. Tatro, 82, of Auburn, died Aug. 6, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Oren Dallas Jr.
BUTLER — Oren J. Dallas Jr., 76, of Butler, died July 30, 2022.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio, handled arrangements.
Stephen Witte
ST. JOE — Stephen K. Witte, 32, of St. Joe, died July 31, 2022.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Dianna Lybarger
HAMILTON — Dianna Lynn Lybarger, 65, of Hamilton, died July 30, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Joyce Glass
KENDALLVILLE — Joyce Elaine Glass, 90, of Kendallville, died Aug. 1, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Doris Mefford
KENDALLVILLE — Doris Elizabeth Mefford, 88, of Kendallville, died July 28, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Karen Myers
KENDALLVILLE — Karen Myers, 73, of Kendallville, died July 31, 2022.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Huntertown, handled arrangements.
Marlies Wilson
KENDALLVILLE — Marlies David Wilson, 99, of Kendallville, died July 29, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Estill Miller
ROME CITY — Estill Miller, 80, of Rome City, died Aug. 2, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements.
An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Carol Ernsberger for more information at 347-0400, ext. 1190, or by email at obits@kpcmedia.com.
