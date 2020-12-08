Chili fundraiser Dec. 9
to benefit JAM Center
GARRETT — The JAM Center is Garrett is hosting a chili fundraiser from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Orders will be taken for either a 16-ounce cup of chili with two cornbread muffins for $6 or an 8-ounce cup of chili and one cornbread muffin for $3.
Orders may be placed by calling the JAM Center at 357-1917.
Pre-orders are encouraged. Orders can be picked up at the JAM Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett.
All proceeds benefit the nonprofit mission of the JAM Center. For information, visit myjamcenter.org or the center’s Facebook page.
