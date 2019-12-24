Charles Stockert
GARRETT — Charles Arthur Stockert, 84, of Garrett, died Dec. 12, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
John Schimmoller
AUBURN — John M. Schimmoller, 59, of Auburn, died Dec. 18, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Hal Williams Sr.
AUBURN — Hal E. Williams Sr., 75, of Auburn, died Dec. 17, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Matthew Albertson
HUDSON — Matthew D “Max” Albertson, 60, of Hudson, died Dec. 16, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Lelah Hoover
PLEASANT LAKE — Lelah Irene Hoover, 89, of Pleasant Lake, died Dec. 15, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Helen Morse
ANGOLA — Helen Irene Morse, 93, of Angola, died Dec. 17, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Janie Willms
ANGOLA — Janie Louise Willms, 59, of Angola, died Dec. 15, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Mark Ley Jr.
KENDALLVILLE — Mark William Francis Ley Jr., 38, of Kendallville, died Dec. 16, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Daniel Perry
KENDALLVILLE — Daniel S. Perry, 60, of Kendallville and formerly of Albion, died Dec. 12, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
