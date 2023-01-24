GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett, invites the community to celebrate the “Wings of Change” at its Winter Gala, taking place Saturday, Feb. 4.
This year’s celebration focuses on transformation and the important role of community in making impactful changes. Like a caterpillar, those who attend the JAM Center’s classes and programs are also transformed in countless ways throughout their lives.
The event will include a giving party, dinner catered by Timmy’s Hall and Neza’s Too!, a live auction hosted by Jama Smith of Littlejohn Auctions Inc., and the sharing of stories of impact. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., with the giving party starting at 6 p.m. Dinner will be at 7 p.m.
Featured items include the Bill Yoder Memorial Golf Getaway at Cedar Falls in Hocking Hills, Ohio; a Louisiana Grills Black Label 800 Pellet Grill; a three-night trip for two, including wine tasting, to Willamette Valley, Oregon; and a five-night trip for two to Mexico, including a three-night stay at the Cerro Pelon Butterfly B&B, near the Cerro Pelon Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary; among other items.
There will also be an online silent auction taking place Jan.30-Feb. 4 at event.gives/wingsofchange.
Tickets are on sale now. Tickets are $40 each and are available in person at the JAM Center, online at myjamcenter.org or by calling 357-1917.
Top-level sponsors for this event include Garrett State Bank, Peoples Charitable Trust, Littlejohn Auctions Inc., The Chamberlin Group, Ambassador Enterprises, Shepherd’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, the City of Garrett, PNC Bank and Tempus Technologies.
The money raised during the Winter Gala goes to support the nonprofit mission of the JAM Center. To learn more about its mission, contact the center or visit its website.
