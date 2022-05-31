GARRETT — School and community organizations presented scholarships to Garrett High School seniors during an awards program Thursday in the Paul Bateman Gymnasium watched by the entire student body and guests.
Cayden Myers ranks as the valedictorian of the senior class with the highest grade-point average. Faith Owen is the salutatorian with the second-highest average.
The top 10 seniors were revealed during the program. Each was presented with a MacBook Air laptop for their accomplishments. In addition to Myers and Owen, they include Sophia Ruble, Nataley Armstrong, Kaitlyn Bergman, Thomas Loeffler, Trey Richards, Morgan Ostrowski, Emma Welbaum and Taylor Gerke.
Prestigious awards for citizenship went to Thomas Loeffler and Halle Hathaway. Hathaway and Loeffler placed a star on a traditional banner to represent the school’s 138th graduating class. Classmates vote on the winners, from nominations by staff members for students displaying service, dedication and loyalty to school and the community.
More than $950,000 in scholarships were announced during the program. Major local scholarship winners are listed with sponsors:
• American Legion Post 178 Auxiliary ($500) — Halle Hathaway, Cayden Myers, Emma Welbaum.
• American Legion Post 178 and Sons of the American Legion ($1,200) — Halle Hathaway, Cayden Myers, Emma Welbaum.
• Brian Wallace Memorial Scholarship/Garrett Band Boosters ($500) — Victoria Perkins.
• Cooperative Education ($200) — Rylee Fisher, Abby Weaver.
• DeKalb Farm Mutual Insurance ($1,000) — Kail Baughman.
• Diederich Self Storage ($500) — Jaxson Gould, Isaac Wright.
• Earl and Marie Schulthess ($1,000 per semester, up to eight semesters) — Ava O’Connor.
• Lukas Rieke Memorial ($1,000) — Brayden Baker.
• Donald Rueggsegger Scholarship for Christian Leadership ($500) — Kaitlyn Bergman.
• Dr. Bonnell Souder NE Indiana B&PW ($1,000) — Emma Welbaum.
• Robert and Virginia White ($3,000 over four years) — Emma Welbaum.
• Sarah Eldridge Memorial ($5,000 over four years) — Kaitlyn Bergman and Emma Welbaum.
• Winifred Peters ($500) — Ava O’Connor.
• Friends of Garrett High School Golf ($500) — Kaitlyn Bergman.
• Garrett School’s Alumni Association ($2,000) — Ava O’Connor, Kendall Wardecki, Isaac Wright.
• Garrett Boys Baseball ($250) — Kail Baughman, Trey Richards.
• FFA Service Scholarship (2 @$250, 1 @ $200) — Serenity Lewis, Ava O’Connor, Marissa Green.
• Garrett Football Boosters ($250) — Carson Harter, Trey Richards.
• Garrett Rotary Club ($1,000) — Kaitlyn Bergman, Graham Kelham, Sophia Ruble, Emma Welbaum.
• Garrett State Bank ($1,500 per year, up to four years) — Sophia Ruble.
• Garrett State Bank Part-time Employee Scholarship ($2,500 per year) — Rylee Fisher, Ava O’Connor.
• Garrett Youth Soccer ($250) — Mia Gullett.
• National Honor Society Leadership Awards ($400) — Cayden Myers, Sophia Ruble, Noemi Vazquez, Ava O’Connor.
• James C. Herzer Athletic Scholarship ($500) — Sophia Ruble.
• James Foundation four-year award ($5,000 per year, up to four years) — Emma Welbaum.
• James Foundation two-year award ($5,000 per year, up to two years) — Zackary Warfield.
• J.E. Ober Retired Teachers ($500) — Cassidy Kennedy.
• John D. Moats Scholarship ($500) — Thomas Loeffler, Abby Weaver.
• Layton A. Casselman Scholarship ($500) — Zackary Warfield, Abigail Weaver.
• Media Talbert Memorial ($500) — Faith Owen.
• Hope Weiler Scholarship ($1,000) — Victoria Perkins.
• Miller’s Merry Manor ($1,000) — Emma Welbaum.
• Nucor Building Systems ($4,000 year) — Carson Harter.
• Paul Yarian Memorial ($1,250) — Mia Gullett, Trey Richards.
• Psi Iota Xi Sorority ($500) — Cassidy Kennedy, Victoria Perkins.
• Railway Cafe — ($8,250 total)
VENTI: Kail Baughman, Faith Owen, Abigail Weaver.
GRANDE: Jasen Bailey, Kaitlyn Bergman, Thomas Loeffler, Cayden Myers, Sophia Ruble.
TALL: Nataley Armstrong, Serenity Lewis, Ava O’Connor.
• Steel Dynamics ($5,000 per year, up to four years) — Kail Baughman, Emma Welbaum, Aleasha Wendel.
• Student Council Leadership ($300 and $200) — Noemi Vazquez, Sophia Ruble. Ruble was also recognized as Riley Children’s Foundation Next Generation Philanthropist for her leadership in the Riley fundraising efforts at the school.
• American Red Cross ($250) — Abby Weaver.
• DeKalb Chamber Partnership Work-Based Learning Award ($1,500) — Emma Welbaum.
• Tri Kappa Sorority Scholarships — Fine Arts ($500) Chloe Best; Nursing ($500) Rylee Fisher.
• Visual Arts Scholarship ($250) — Victoria Perkins.
• Walter and Joanna Comer Scholarship ($5,000) — Sophia Ruble.
• Adventure Homes ($5,000) — Thomas Loeffler, Zachary Warfield.
• Wible Realty ($1,000) — Zackary Warfield.
• Find Your “Why” Jacob Clifford Memorial ($1,000) — Cassidy Kennedy.
Officers for the Class of 2022 are: President Noemi Vazquez, Vice President Cassidy Kennedy, Secretary Sophia Ruble and Treasurer Emma Welbaum.
A student-led baccalaureate service begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Performing Arts Center. Graduation will take place at 8 p.m. Friday in the Paul Bateman Gymnasium.
