Garrett’s top 10 seniors were announced at the senior awards program Thursday in the Paul Bateman Gym. Seated, from the left, are Cayden Myers, Faith Owen, Sophia Ruble, Nataley Armstrong and Kaitlyn Bergman. Standing are Thomas Loeffler, Trey Richards, Morgan Ostrowski, Emma Welbaum and Taylor Gerke. Each was presented with a laptop computer for the achievement.