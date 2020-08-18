School board approves personnel moves
GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board approved several personnel items at its Aug. 10 meeting.
The board accepted the resignations of Tyler Camp as J.E. Ober Elementary computer science instructor and Heather Royal as Head Start teacher.
The school district has hired Jen Arzen as J.E. Ober Elementary computer science instructor; Holly Custer as district bus driver; Cindy Bradfield as bus monitor; Kerri Whitmore as temporary part time clinic assistant; and the hiring of Layton Miller as middle school boys soccer coach.
The board also approved renewal of a memorandum of understanding with the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center for the 21st Century grant.
Churubusco Public Library plans fine arts festival
CHURUBUSCO — The Churubusco Public Library will hold its 6th annual Fine Arts Festival from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 on North Line Street.
The festival will feature artists from around the area, including Watercolors by Jill Bontrager, Tim Wilkins Woodworking, Lady Luck Gems, the Basket Case, Jamie McCann Photography, and much more.
Social distancing and masks will be required per state mandate. Masks will be available if visitors do not have their own. Hand sanitizer will be available at every booth.
Visitors are ask to stay home if they do not feel well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.