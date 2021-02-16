Youth Softball
Registration taking place for 2021 season
GARRETT — Registration is now taking place for the 2021 Garrett Girls Softball season.
The program is available for ages 4-14.
Registration forms may be returned by one of the following methods:
• By mail to P.O. Box 112, Garrett, IN 46738;
• Dropping off at RBT Business Center, 200 S. Randolph St. during business hours or in the black drop box on the side of the building facing Garrett City Hall; or
• Returned to the school office.
Deadline is March 1.
