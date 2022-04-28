GARRETT — With the final month of the school year on the horizon, Garrett administrators shared events in their respective buildings at Monday’s meeting of the school board.
The first KARE session for incoming kindergarten students on April 12 drew nearly 100 to its drive-through event where they were given bags with books and other items to prepare them for the fall. ILearn testing is underway for grades 3-5, Principal Kristi Surfus reported.
Middle school students began iLearn testing last week and are halfway through, according to Principal Lucas Fielden. He shared the recent semi-formal was a big success and students will be on the road for field trips in the coming weeks with the eighth grade having already gone to the JA Finance Park in Fort Wayne.
Sixth-graders will be traveling to Camp Little Turtle after reading the book, “Hatchet” by Gary Paulsen. Eighth-graders will be going to the zoo following a unit about animals. Seventh-graders will be traveling to Chain O’Lakes State Park with their cardboard boats to test their science, math and reading skills.
High school Principal Matt Smith shared highlights of Futures Day the previous week where students went to various stations. Freshman went to Impact classes regarding building trades, welding and heavy equipment operations. Sophomore and seniors attended life skills, meal preparation and basic auto service information stations. Junior class members made local college visits during the day.
In other business Monday, the board gave approval to first readings of the J.E. Ober Elementary, Garrett Middle School and Garrett High School handbooks, middle and high school athletic handbooks and NEOLA board policy vol. 34.10.
Also approved were 2022-2023 fundraisers for all three buildings. 2023 Student Education Technology Acceptable Use and Safety and Staff Education Technology Acceptable Use and Safety Policies; disposal of GKB worthless property and sale or transfer of personal property; the hiring of Centimark as contractor for roofing and related work for the middle school; an overnight trip for high school volleyball in July; an overnight field trip to Washington D.C. in March 2024; a high school football camp at Trine University July 20-22; and two instructors to attend the 2022 Mitten CI Conference in Saline, Mich. July 11-15.
The board also approved a memorandum of understanding with the United Way of DeKalb County for the school to host a Kindergarten Countdown Camp this summer, funded by the United Way. The camp is held for 40 kids, two in each class for four hours a day over four weeks, with two teachers and two instructional assistants, breakfast and lunch. The $15,000 cost is funded by the United Way.
Two grants were approved, including $30,000 from the Indiana Commission for Education for a teaching grant for two interns over an entire year plus compensation of $12,000 each; and a Homeless Children and Youth Grant from the Indiana Department of Education for $14,720.
Donations were also approved for student activities and programs, including $5,350 for the top 10 senior awards; $625 for the after-prom; $650 for the Riley fundraiser through the Garrett High School student council and $505 for the Retired Teacher Scholarship fund.
The following personnel recommendations were approved:
• the retirement of Ron Frickey as high school math instructor at the end of the school year;
• the resignations of Keirston Snyder as first grade instructor and Mandy Thomas as middle school eighth grade writing instructor, both at the end of the 2022 school year; and
• the resignation of Abrielle Getts as elementary instructional assistant effective April 29.
The board also hired Maria Hayward as second grade instructor for the 2022-2023 school year and Samantha Hamilton as part-time cafeteria employee.
Seniors Sophia Ruble and Landon Davis shared their experience on the recent high school trip to Washington D.C. on March 9-13. The trip is offered every two years.
Davis expressed how being in the nation’s capitol and other sites such as Arlington Cemetery and Gettysburg in person is much different than viewing photos and video and talking about them in class.
“It’s cool to have that memory,” he said.
He especially liked the guided tour led by teacher Bill Thomas’ father who offered anecdotes about Hoosiers who fought on that battlefield. Davis found there were a lot of moments when it was simply peaceful just being there.
“It was almost a surreal moment to be on those battlegrounds, there was a lot of respect from the students and the teachers – they were all silent,” he noted.
“You don’t feel the impact until you see it,” Ruble said of the visit at Arlington Cemetery. “It is so much bigger than imagined. Standing there and seeing all the graves of these heroes, it is a prestigious honor to actually be buried in that cemetery, so all of these people were heroes around you, just thousands and thousands as far as you can see of graves just everywhere. It really hits you on the spot.”
Students also met up with Garrett alum Libbey Detcher who is an intern for a House Representative at the U.S. Capitol.
Career Development Program Director Corey Schoon reported 80-plus students have signed up for the welding class next year and the 2023 building trades home will be a green energy smart home. An open house is planned Friday, May 20 for this year’s project home at Brennan Estates, following a signing day in the Performing Arts Center.
Personal learning academy instructors Victor Hammond and Anthony Thomas shared highlights of a recent trip to Pathways High School in Milwaukee to find new ideas they hope to implement in Garrett’s program.
