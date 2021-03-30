Arrested in Noble County
Tony L. Booth, 30, of the 100 block of Douglas Street, Corunna, was arrested at 7:25 p.m. March 19 by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Ryan P. Childers, 32, of the 00 block of East Edgewater Drive North, Garrett, was arrested at 3:34 p.m. March 19 on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Maria A. Clark, 27, of the 300 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:43 p.m. March 24 by Wolcottville Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Andrew Clausen, 44, of Angola was arrested at 6:07 p.m. March 15 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jacquelyn Jordan, 25, of the 11900 block of North Angling Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:31 a.m. March 16 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Charles Rodman, 29, of the 4400 block of South C.R. 50S, Angola, was arrested at 12:59 p.m. March 16 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jimmy Taylor, 26, of the 3600 block of C.R. 26, Waterloo, was arrested at 12:59 p.m. March 16 by Auburn Police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Mary Golojch, 38, of the 600 block of South Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. March 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of burglary, a Level 4 felony.
Joseph Tarlton, 32, of the 800 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:14 p.m. March 17 on a warrant for charges of possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class C misdemeanor.
Eugene White, 37, of Garrett was arrested at 6:29 p.m. March 17 by Garrett Police on a warrant for charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Daniel McKean, 33, of the 400 block of C.R. 71, Hamilton, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. March 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.
Ronald Brown, 43, of the 100 block of East 1st Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. March 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.
Joshua Merrill, 34, of the 100 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. March 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Cody Nelson, 30, of East Edgewater Drive, North Pointe Crossing, Garrett, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. March 18 by Indiana State Police on a warrant for charges of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
David Hicks, 40, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. March 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Eck, 28, of the 100 block of South Ivy Lane, Butler, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. March 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for a charge of possession of paraphernalia,, a Class C misdemeanor.
Rashid Ahmed, 24, of the 1000 block of Angela Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 4:53 p.m. March 19 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Ryan Bowers, 44, of the 700 block of West Edge Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 5:14 a.m. March 21 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
