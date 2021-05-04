Garrett’s baseball team reached double figures in both of its Northeast Corner Conference tournament games last week, but came away with a win over Central Noble and a loss to Eastside.
Garrett 14, Central Noble 3
At Albion April 26, Garrett scored once in the first and added seven runs in the fifth and six more in the seventh for a 14-3 win over Central Noble.
Kail Baughman powered the Railroaders’ 14-hit attack with two doubles and a home run, driving in three runs in the win.
Jacob Molargik also had three hits. Graham Kelham, Trey Richards and Gage Smith had two hits apiece.
Richards, Smith and Luke Holcomb had doubles for Garrett.
Eight different players had at least one hit.
Kelham stole two bases while Baughman and Richards had one.
Smith took care of the rest on the mound, holding the Cougars to three hits and three walks while striking out 14.
Central Noble committed four errors and had just three hits. Dylan Eggl and Jaxon Copas had doubles for the Cougars. Eggl’s double brought in all three of his team’s runs with two outs in the fifth inning.
Eastside 23, Garrett 10
Ten runs is usually enough to win most high school baseball games.
At Garrett April 27, the visiting Eastside Blazers put up 23 runs — including 10 in the third inning — to defeat the Railroaders in the second round of the Northeast Corner Conference tournament.
Gage Smith had four hits, including a two-run home run, driving in four runs. Teammate Luke Holcomb drove in two and Graham Kelham and Jacob Molargik added doubles.
Eastside’s Caleb Vanover had five hits, including three doubles, and drove in six runs. Owen Willard had three singles and drove in three. Dylan Hertig had a bases-clearing double in the third inning.
Four Garrett pitchers issued 12 walks and hit four batters. Defensively, the Railroaders committed 13 errors.
