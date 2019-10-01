GARRETT — The Garrett Railroader Regiment Marching Band brought home hardware from band competitions in recent weeks, capturing first place in Open Class C and caption awards for best music, and visual and general effect from the DeKalb and Snider invitationals.
But for director Josh Hettinger, who took over the baton full time on July 1 following the retirement of Paul Marlow, it’s not all about the awards.
“I am not one that really dwells on scores and trophies because I think that kind of changes our perspective as far as what this whole activity is for,” he said of the band program.
Hettinger instructs band students in grade five at J.E. Ober Elementary through grade 12 at the high school. While marching band rehearsals and competitions fill the fall calendar, his focus is also in the classroom.
About 20 fifth-grader joined the band at the beginning of the school year. Since then, “the number has really exploded” — having since doubled that number. Quite of few are ‘’catching on the train” and want to be involved, he said.
“It’s been a lot of really great things, a really good opportunity,” Hettinger said of the first weeks of school. “And I really love to get to know these kids and work with them. We are kind of changing our ideas to be the best we can be in everything we do, trying to develop independent musicians.”
Following the footsteps of a band director after 34 years has its own challenges.
“It’s been really great so far,” he said. Students and parents are starting to build investment in the program and how it is moving forward. “Of course there is always the heart for Mr. Marlow,” Hettinger said.
“Some buy in, some just want to be part of the activity,” he said of band members. “The goal is to rehearse the best, practice the best and perform the best that we can.
“Supposedly this a learning and educational experience for students, and when we prioritize trophies and plaques, golds and silvers, that takes our mind off the ideas that this is a gratifying student experience to play music and to learn and get better,” he said.
“We are trying to begin to equip them with the tools they can be successful with their instrument afterward, and if they want to get better, they will know how to do it or seek the information to do it, because, really, music is a lifelong thing,” Hettinger added. “By all means I am not telling all my students they need go on to be a musician.”
Another goal is to get everyone to be able to read music and began having students sing their parts. “If you can’t sing your part, you can’t play your part?” he asked.
Hettinger has degrees in music education and music performance. He served as temporary band director at Garrett from February through the end of the school year. Prior to coming to Garrett, he was a longterm substitute band director at Central Noble. The 2013 graduate of Woodlan High School has given private music lessons and with the PFW Community Arts Academy and has helped area marching bands with their programs. When not marching, he enjoys playing trombone, traveling with wife, Riley, and kayaking. Alternative rock band, Weezer, is his favorite group, especially their song, “Beverly Hills” that features strong drum rhythms.
‘Star-Crossed’ is
this year’s show
The Railroader Regiment Marching Band’s show, “Star Crossed,” tells a love story from beginning to end, featuring soloists Charlie Newman and Payton Warfield who are main characters.
“They find each other or form a relationship because they see these constellations, they are both fascinated by this sort of thing,” Hettinger said.
The show includes all original music by Randy Lemish and Alex Yoder. Lemish wrote the percussion end specifically for the show, while Yoder previously wrote the score for another school.
The show lasts 7-8 minutes and includes 44 playing band members and nine member color guard, with assistance from band boosters and pit crew. Band members are in grades 8-12 and by invitation in grade 7. The band practices three days a week and on Saturdays, if needed, as well as first block of school every day.
“Everyone’s been helping,” he said, noting parent Jessica Carlson, has done all the painting for props.
The band debuted the show on Sept. 7 at Columbus North High School.
“We did well. I was happy with first performance,” he said, noting the pride shown by the band members when they walked off the field.
Upcoming performances are Friday, Oct. 4 on Memorial Field during halftime of the football game; Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Fort Wayne Homestead Fall Festival of Bands, 3:15 p.m. performance time; Saturday, Oct. 12 at ISSMA Invitational at Fort Wayne Homestead High School, 4:15 p.m. performance time; and Saturday, Oct. 19 at ISSMA Regional at Chesterton performance 1:25 p.m. (12:45 p.m. CT).
Scores will determine if the band moves on the semi-state the following week.
In the meantime, Hettinger plans to immerse himself in music and work on being a musician, “Because if I am not trying to get better, how can I make the kids get better?”
