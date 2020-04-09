GARRETT — Following a public hearing Tuesday, the Garrett Common Council approved a resolution waiving noncompliance of requirements for tax abatement by B & E Yoder LLC.
At issue was the failure of B & E Yoder LLC, known as Bill Yoder Ford, to file annual documents including Form CF-1/Real Property and Form 322/RE required for tax year 2019, payable in 2020. This omission resulted in denial of appropriate tax deductions for the dealership unless waived by the Garrett Common Council, according to the DeKalb County auditor. Such action is allowed by law following a public hearing, City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff said.
In 2017, the Common Council adopted an ordinance designating a portion of the City of Garrett as an economic development target area that moved forward a 10-year tax abatement for the proposed $1.7 million improvement of real estate for the 12,000-square-foot Bill Yoder Ford auto dealership at Randolph and Quincy streets.
In order to qualify for tax breaks, the location must be determined to be an economic target area, with the same criteria as a revitalization area, but must be less than one-tenth of 1% of the city’s area. The Economic Development Commission approved the designation moving forward in 2017.
At Tuesday’s meeting, owner Bill Yoder told council members he and DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership Executive Director Anton King met in January or February 2019 regarding the paperwork, but through miscommunication the forms were not properly filed, resulting in the denial of the tax break.
The council unanimously approved the resolution, with Amanda Charles and Bobby Diederich attending virtually. Following passage of the measure, Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle will submit a copy of the resolution to the DeKalb County auditor with a request that she implement the waiver approved by the resolution to provide tax deductions and other relief for the dealership’s 2019 taxes payable in 2020.
Two years ago, the council also granted B & E Yoder LLC a request to waive noncompliance for tax abatement due to failure of the company to file an annual CF-1 report. At a public hearing in 2018, Yoder apologized, adding he did not realize filing the paperwork was required every year when he applied for a 10-year tax abatement.
