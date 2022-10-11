Richard Baughman

GARRETT — Richard L. “Dick” Baughman, 75, of Garrett, died Oct. 2, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Danny Beaty

HAMILTON, Mont. — Danny Lee “Dan” Beaty, 73, of Hamilton, Montana and born in Garrett, died Sept. 21, 2022.

Daly-Leach Chapel Funeral Home, Hamilton, Montana, handled arrangements.

Barbara Beber

AUBURN — Barbara A. Beber, 81, of Auburn, died Oct. 3, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Stella Holiday

AUBURN — Stella J. Holiday, 80, of Auburn, died Oct. 2, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Alan LaRowe

AUBURN — Alan W. “Pete” LaRowe, 85, of Auburn, died Oct. 1, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Roberta Schaab

AUBURN — Roberta J. “Bobbie” Schaab, 90, of Auburn, died Oct. 2, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Judith Baker

HAMILTON — Judith D. Baker, 73, of Hamilton, died Oct. 3, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Ida Phillips

HUDSON — Ida Marie Phillips, 88, of Hudson, died Oct. 6, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

Michele Winchester

HUDSON — Michele A. Winchester, 59, of Hudson, died Oct. 4, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

Robert Johnson

PLEASANT LAKE — Robert G. “Bob” Johnson, 74, of Pleasant Lake, died Sept. 29, 2022.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Timothy Coburn

KENDALLVILLE — Timothy Coburn, 65, of Kendallville, died Oct. 3, 2022.

Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LaGrange, is handling arrangements.

Tara Haviland

KENDALLVILLE — Tara L. (Traster) Haviland, 45, of Kendallville and born in Auburn, died Oct. 3, 2022.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

Willa Hootman

KENDALLVILLE — Willa Mae Hootman, 91, of Kendallville, died Oct. 2, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Douglas Rohlfing

KENDALLVILLE — Douglas Allen Rolhfing, 72, of Kendallville, died Oct. 3, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Phyllis Stair

KENDALLVILLE — Phyllis Stair, 99, of Kendallville, died Oct. 4, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Lawrence Wooster

ORLAND — Lawrence Alvin Wooster, 91, of Orland, died Oct. 5, 2022.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

