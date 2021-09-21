AUBURN — In preparation for flu season, the DeKalb County Health Department has several opportunities for residents to receive the vaccine including a drive-through clinic.
The drive-through clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the Dayspring Community Church, 2305 N. Indiana Ave. The clinic is being hosted in conjunction with DeKalb County Homeland Security, the Curiosity Shop in Garrett and the church.
The drive-through clinic will only be for adults (18 and older).
Participants will drive through a series of stations, receive their vaccination in the arm and drive away. Those attending are asked to wear short-sleeve shirts to make it more convenient. You are also asked to wear a mask for the protection of those administering the shots.
For those who are interested, a free will donation of dried foods, canned goods or cash for the St. Martin’s Soup Kitchen in Garrett will be accepted.
A release from the health department says it is its goal to have as many people as possible come through the site.
The health department will also be offering additional free flu only vaccine days for adults and children. These doses will be administered at the DeKalb County Health Department by appointment.
Clinic dates are from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 and Thursday, Oct. 14. On Wednesday, Oct. 13 and Oct. 20, the clinic will be from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
No walk-ins will be accepted and face coverings must be worn. To schedule an appointment, contact the health department at 925-2220.
With the continued spread of COVID-19 in the community, the health department is urging everyone to get a flu shot this season to stop the spread of the flu virus.
