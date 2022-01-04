Wednesday
Chicken patty, green beans, fruit, cheddar snack, milk variety.
Thursday
Macaroni and cheese, California blend, fruit, chips, milk variety.
Friday
Chili dog, french fries, fruit, milk variety.
Monday, Jan. 10
Chicken taco, fruit, chips, milk variety.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Biscuits and gravy, tater tots, fruit, yogurt, milk variety.
