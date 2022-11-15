Linda Burch
GARRETT — Linda C. Burch, age 53, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Garrett, Indiana.
Linda was born Jan. 29, 1969, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Gerald and Gloria (Stoeckley) Kage Sr.
She married Christopher L. Burch on April 27, 1996, in Garrett, Indiana.
Linda had worked at H&R Block and was a clerk at Lance’s Supermarket, in Garrett, Indiana.
Linda is survived by her husband, Chris L. Burch, of Garrett, Indiana; dog, Lucy; siblings, Gerald (Michelle) Kage Jr., of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Steven (Dee Dee) Kage, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Kathy (Harry) Parent, of Avon, Indiana, Cynthia (David) Nolt, of New Market, Alabama, Laura Lemish, of Churubusco, Indiana, Susan (David) Murphy, of Churubusco, Indiana, Bob (Shelly) Kage, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Teresa (David) Haslup, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Jennifer (David) Boatright, of Corpus Christi, Texas; 26 nieces and nephews; and 28 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Gloria Kage Sr.; and sister, Janet Kage.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date.
Memorials are to the family to assist with expenses.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book at thomasfuneralhome.org.
James Armstrong
YUKON, Okla. — James Michael Armstrong passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at his home in Yukon, Oklahoma, at the age of 76.
James was born the eldest child to parents James Elmore Armstrong and Jacqueline N. Armstrong on Oct. 12, 1946, in Williamson, West Virginia. He grew up in Garrett, Indiana, and loved airplanes and locomotives.
After graduating from Garrett High School, he joined the Air Force, where he began his passion for flying and kick-started a 40-year career as an Air Traffic Controller.
He raised three children whom he loved very much. Throughout James’ life, he was known for his work ethic, loyalty, and generous spirit. James will be missed by all who knew him and loved him dearly.
James Michael Armstrong was preceded in death by his brother, Reece Franklin Armstrong; his mother, Jacqueline N. Armstrong; and his father, James Elmore Armstrong.
James is survived by his son, Michael Armstrong and wife, Sarah; grandchildren, Jackson, Finley and Quinlyn; his daughter, Angela K. Crossan and husband, Brian; granddaughter, Rian; and his son, Brandon S. Armstrong. James is also survived by his three brothers, Gary, Randy and David Armstrong; and his little sister, Nila Saunders.
Visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.
Services will take place at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home.
Military graveside services by the United States Air Force and the Garrett American Legion will follow at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Indiana.
Danny Frost
AUBURN — Danny R. “Dan” Frost, 62, died on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at his home in Auburn.
He was born in Garrett, Indiana, on June 3, 1960, to Alson H. and Carol J. (Mattice) Frost.
Dan was a U.S. Army veteran and had worked for the past nine years at Bosch Automotive Motor Systems in Albion.
He was a Golden Glove Boxer and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his grandkids. His family were the most important and precious people in his life.
Dan is survived by three daughters, Crystal Hall and her husband, Charlie, of Ashley, Autumn Kotani and her husband, Pele, of Waianae, Oahu, Hawaii, and Dana Frost, of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Kaydance Frost, Rhyatt Hall, Draylen Frost and Denver Hall; two brothers and two sisters, and their spouses, Rick and Connie Frost, of Fort Wayne, Rosalee and Eric Killian, of Columbia City, Dawn Townsend, of Auburn and Derrick Frost, of Auburn; several nieces and nephews; and Dan’s girlfriend, Brenda Anthony.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Debbie Frost; brother, Randy Frost; and two grandchildren, Austin Hall and Olivia Hall.
Services were held on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial following the service at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, with military honors by the Garrett/Auburn American Legion Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Team.
Preferred memorials are to the American Heart Association.
To send condolences to the family visit fellerandclark.com.
Ellen Bolen
GARRETT — Ellen Ruth Bolen, 82, of Garrett, died Nov. 10, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Dexter Howard
GARRETT — Dexter Howard, 77, of Garrett, died Nov. 6, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Marie Jones
GARRETT — Marie Jones, 96, of Garrett, died Nov. 7, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Melanie Bergstrom
AUBURN — Melanie “Lanie” (Parker) Bergstrom, 76, of Auburn, died Nov. 8, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Kathleen Davidson
AUBURN — Kathleen “Kathy” Davidson, 72, of Auburn, died Nov. 7, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Dawn Townsend
AUBURN — Dawn M. Townsend, 50, of Auburn, died Nov. 8, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Victor Timmerman
BUTLER — Victor E. “Vic” Timmerman, 92, of Butler, died Nov. 8, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Michael Roby
HUNTINGTON — Michael James “Mikey,” “Mooky” Roby, 32, of Huntington and formerly of Auburn, died Nov. 6, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
