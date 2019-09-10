Tuesday, Sept. 10
DeKalb County Step Ahead/First Steps Council meeting, DeKalb County Office Bldg., lower level meeting room, 9:30 a.m.
Rotary Club, T & R Junction, 12 noon
Garrett Public Library Board of Directors, Capitol Room, 6:30 p.m.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. phone 357-5534 for location information
F & AM, Garrett City Lodge #537, 7 p.m. Auburn Masonic Temple, Eighth St., Auburn
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Alzheimer Family Support Group, Heimach Center, Auburn, 2 p.m.
Garrett VFW Ladies Auxiliary 1892, 118 North Cowen, 6 p.m., transfers welcome
Garrett Eagles 1357 Ladies Auxiliary, 220 S. Randolph St., 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, Courthouse, Auburn, 8:30 a.m.
Children’s Chapel, Gods’ Little Railroaders & Beyond, Garrett Church of the Nazarene, 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Model Train Club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 7 p.m.
L.O.O.M. No. 566 Auburn, lodge hall, 8:30 p.m.
AA meeting, St. Joseph basement, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 16
DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, 8:30 a.m.
Auburn/DeKalb County Multiple Sclerosis Self Help Group: DeKalb Medical Arts Bldg. Conference room 303B. DeKalb Health hospital, Auburn. Phone (260) 637-3820 for info
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Garrett Board of Works, City Hall, 8:30 a.m.
DeKalb County Izaak Walton League
Rotary Club, T & R Junction, 12 noon
Free anonymous/confidential HIV testing, DeKalb County Office Bldg., 2:30-4 p.m.
Diabetic Support Group, Heimach Center, Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. phone 357-5534 for location information
Garrett Common Council, City Hall, 7 p.m.
