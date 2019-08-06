The following tickets were paid in Butler City Court July 18-25. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Paula K. Albright, Waterloo, speeding, $165 (AUB).
McKayla R. Atkinson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB); driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
Carter M. Back, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Kevin M. Beatty, Angola, expired registration, $150 (WPD).
Serena R. Beckman, Jackson, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Ashley L. Beemer, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Charles J. Bock, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Zachary T. Bowerman, Quincy, Michigan, speeding, $175 (DC).
Codey P. Brown, Kendallville, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
Antonio P. Espana Cabriel, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC); no license when required, $165 (DC).
Courtney S. Caffrey, Sellersburg, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Gregory L. Cain Jr., Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Tyler A. Caldwell, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Blake A. Carpenter, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Erica L. Crager, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB); expired license plates, $150 (AUB).
Dylan J. Craig, Wabash, speeding, $171 (WPD).
Heather L. Craig, Garrett, driving while suspended, $150 (GPD).
Maria R. Estrada, Auburn, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (DC).
Wesley D. Gary, Reading, Michigan, speeding, $175 (DC).
Evan F. Goodman, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (DC).
Jose D. Rodriguez-Gonzalez, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC); no valid operator’s license when required, $150 (DC).
Tyler A. Graber, Grabill, no seat belt, $25 (DC).
Carole L. Green, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Petra Haire, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Alysha M. Harnden, Garrett, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $235 (GPD).
Carmen N. Hartman, Fort Wayne, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
Neil Hoffman, Defiance, Ohio, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Bodey D. Holbrook, LaOtto, speeding, $165 (DC).
Scott J. House, Churubusco, speeding, $150 (GPD).
Eileen Howard, Auburn, no carrier name or U.S. DOT information when required, $151 (AUB).
Gage M. Hunt, Nampa, Idaho, speeding, $173.17 (AUB).
Mary L. Irick, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Debra H. Kelly, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Wesley S. Klein, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Natalie B. Lahmeyer, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Amber L. Lane, Elwood, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Patrick J. Ley, Kendallville, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
Lauren R. Marlow, Wolcottville, speeding, $196 (DC).
Luke M. McCarthy, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Sarah E. McClish, LaGrange, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Andrea M. Noll, Ashley, speeding, $150 (DC).
Gennierose M. Parent, Fort Wayne, speeding, $160 (AUB).
Jodie K. Parrish, Garrett, no valid operator’s license when required, $175 (GPD).
Noah G. Powless, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $165 (GPD); expired registration, $150 (GPD); open container violation, $171 (GPD).
Nolan R. Richart, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Allison O. Rieth, Fishers, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Chance W. Roddy, Angola, speeding, $165 (AUB); expired plates, $136.50 (AUB); open container violation, $171 (AUB).
Cedric D. Roose, Butler, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Brendan M. Sharp, Eaton Rapids, Michigan, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Felicity L. Shipley, St. Joe, speeding, $150 (DC); expired interim, $135.50 (DC).
Ashlee A. Shippy, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Shane A. Sickmiller, Huntertown, speeding, $171 (DC).
Neha Singhai, Northville, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jennifer R. Slaybaugh, Butler, dog at large, $25 (BPD).
Carson R. Smith, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Jordan M. Snyder, Defiance, Ohio, speeding, $165 (WPD).
Lain W. Sokol, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Logan R. Steere, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
Maureen A. Sullivan, Louisville, Kentucky, speeding, $196 (DC).
Alfonso Thomas, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
Jacques X. Thomas, Lousville, Kentucky, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Adam R. Unverferth, Kalida, Ohio, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Madison M. Vanderbosch, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Brandon M. Wanink, Paw Paw, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jenelle S. Yeomans, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Meghan C. York, Spencerville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Johnny E. Young Jr., Texarkana, Arkansas, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC); no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
Danielle M. Zollman, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
