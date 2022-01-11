GARRETT — The City of Garrett saw a jump in residential growth in 2021, according to a report from City Planner Milton Otero released last week.
Otero reported 29 permits were issued in 2021 for single-family dwellings totaling $7.5 million in the city limits. That represents an increase of 43% over 2020. The report showed 103 single-family dwellings were built in a five-year period for a total of $22 million.
“This has been a wonderful year for Garrett,” Otero said. “We are very excited in seeing the housing/residential growth for both the City of Garrett and DeKalb County.
“We couldn’t have done it without the vision of the mayor, Custer Farms Inc. (developers of Heritage Estates), GKB Community School Corporation (developer of Brennan Estates) and Rick Purdy (developer of Woodview Estates, Section 9).
“We welcome everyone who wants to grow in a community that is making strides in the housing market. We will continue to meet with, and invite developers from around and outside of the state to come to the City of Garrett and grow with us,” Otero added.
An additional single permit for new or expansion commercial building projects for $500,000 was issued in 2021, his report showed.
Getting around town was also improved in 2021 with the repair or replacement of 11 separate sidewalks, measuring 621 feet, that were installed through the city’s 50/50 sidewalk replacement program.
Over the past eight years, 67 sidewalks and 15 Americans with Disabilities Act ramps were installed, measuring 6,359 feet. This past year, the city spent $28,434 for the program, with an eight-year total cost of $136,507.
Otero said this equals a 5-foot-wide walkway on the west side of Randolph Street from Quincy Street just south of the underpass to the south side of Timmy’s Catering Hall in the 1300 block of South Randolph Street.
The city issued 233 permits in 2021 for various improvements including fences, roofs, signs, decks, accessory structures and other improvements of $9.7 million. There was a total cash revenue of $118,995 from permits for improvements. The total value of improvements is a 28.4% increase over 2020, Otero said.
The five-year total construction dollar value from 2017 to 2021 in all categories is $46 million, with a total cash revenue amount received for permits at $424,052.
