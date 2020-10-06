Arrested in
DeKalb County
Justin England, 36, of the 2100 block of Carmer Run, Auburn, was arrested at 6:12 p.m. Sept. 21 by Auburn Police on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Elizabeth Curry, 43, of North Music Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 4:24 a.m. Sept. 23 by Garrett Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Phillip Patton, 56, of the 00 block of 4282 C.R. 38, Auburn, was arrested at 10:28 p.m. Sept. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for an alleged Community Corrections violation.
Shawn Bonilla, 43, of the 700 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:08 a.m. Sept. 24 by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to serve sentence for possession of methamphetamine and cruelty to an animal.
Steven Lemmon, 58, of the 800 block of Erie Pass, Auburn, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Sept. 24 by Auburn Police on a warrant charging him with child molesting, a Class A felony.
David Myers, 29, of the 800 block of Deer Ridge Crossing, Auburn, was arrested at 9:54 p.m. Sept. 24 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kolten Rodman, 23, of the 4200 block of C.R. 38, Auburn, was arrested at 8:16 a.m. Sept. 25 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant for charges of domestic battery and strangulation, Level 5 felonies.
Charles Purdy, 63, of the 1600 block of North Chevrolet Avenue, Flint, Michigan, was arrested at 2:19 p.m. Sept. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with dealing in a schedule II controlled substance, a Class B.
Joseph Johnston, 61, of the 700 block of North Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Sept. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Sabrina Sonnenberg, 39, of the 200 block of Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:22 a.m. Sept. 26 by Garrett Police on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Benjamin Wiedenhoeft, 30, of the 600 block of Sutton Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:16 p.m. Sept. 26 by Auburn Police on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Troy Hanna, 38, of the 10500 block of Walnut Street, Leo, was arrested at 5:44 p.m. Sept. 27 by Auburn Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Allen Collins, 34, of the 400 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Sept. 28 by Garrett Police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Timothy Coleman, 46, of the 300 block of West Ensley Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 3 a.m. Sept. 29 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tyler Day, 20, of the 800 block of East Seventh Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:44 a.m. Sept. 29 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance and theft, Class A misdemeanors.
Scott Shirk, 25, of the 900 block of Baer Pass, Garrett, was arrested at 1:33 p.m. Sept. 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
