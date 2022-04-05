Today, April 5
5 p.m. — Varsity baseball with Lakewood Park, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball with East Noble, here.
Thursday
4:30 p.m. — Varsity boys and girls track with DeKalb, here.
Friday
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball with DeKalb, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball at Bellmont.
6:30 p.m. — Reserve softball at Bellmont.
Saturday
7:30 a.m. — Varsity boys golf at Rochester Invitational.
11 a.m. — Varsity baseball at DeKalb (2).
Monday, April 11
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball with Woodlan, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball at Woodlan.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball with Carroll, here.
Tuesday, April 12
4 p.m. — Varsity boys golf at DeKalb with FW Canterbury.
4:30 p.m. — Middle school golf with Westview, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball with Westview, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball with Westview, here.
7 p.m. — Reserve softball with Westview, here.
7:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball with Westview, here.
Wednesday, April 13
4:30 p.m. — Middle school golf at DeKalb.
5 p.m. — Middle school track with Eastside and Lakeland, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball at Columbia City.
Thursday, April 14
4:30 p.m. — Varsity boys golf at Lakeland with Hamilton.
4:45 p.m. — Varsity boys and girls track at Fremont.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball at Churubusco.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve softball at Churubusco.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball with Churubusco, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball with Churubusco, here.
Saturday, April 16
9 a.m. — Varsity boys golf at FW Northrop Invitational.
10 a.m. — Varsity boys track at Churubusco Invitational.
11 a.m. — Varsity baseball with West Noble, here.
11 a.m. — Varsity softball with West Noble, here.
1 p.m. — Reserve baseball with West Noble, here.
1 p.m. — Reserve softball with West Noble, here.
