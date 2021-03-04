BUTLER — Eastside senior Jaiden Baker admits she went back-and-forth before making her college choice.
Franklin or Manchester? Manchester or Franklin? Baker said she didn’t make her final decision until one last visit to Franklin.
“I visited Manchester first, and I thought, ‘This is awesome, I really like this,’ and then I went to Franklin toward the end of September, and I was like, ‘This is going to be hard’ because I really liked it,” she said.
More visits and talks with coaches followed.
In the end, Franklin won out, based on academic opportunities, future teammates and coaches.
Thursday, she signed her letter of intent to play NCAA Division III soccer and study athletic training.
“I think it was in November, I just thought about it for a little bit, and I was like, ‘I think Franklin is just it,’” Baker said. “Academic-wise, it just gives me so many opportunities. That team and that coach really made me feel like it was a good place and it would really benefit me in the future.”
Her goal is to complete an exercise science degree in three years and a master’s degree in athletic training in two years.
“It’s more of a fast-track program to get my master’s degree in five years rather than six,” Baker said. After college, she hopes to work with a professional sports team.
“I’m able to do a job which I love that incorporates sports and I can also help people in the process,” she said of her career choice.
Franklin coach Kim DeCesare is in her second year at the school. A 2013 graduate of Duke University, she was a two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection and a two-time tri-captain.
DeCesare spent several years in the National Women’s Soccer League and in leagues in Sweden and The Netherlands before beginning her coaching career.
Baker, who was a three-sport athlete at Eastside — soccer, basketball and as a record-setting place-kicker for the football team — said soccer has been number one. Because Eastside does not have a separate girls soccer team, she spent her four varsity seasons on the school’s co-ed team.
Playing soccer since age three, Baker said she’s developed the value of hard work.
“If you put your head down and you work hard at practice, long-term goals will appear for you,” she said. “I’ve been doing travel soccer since I was eight. I’ve always put in that time. In my free time, it’s always soccer.
“All I do is work hard so that my dream of playing in college would finally come true.”
