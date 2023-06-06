Norm Pankop
ROCKFORD, Ohio — Norm Pankop, 78, entered his heavenly home on Friday, May 19, 2023.
He worked as a radio newsman for 10 years and at the Fort Wayne Developmental Center for 21 years.
He celebrated 35 years of sobriety and was influential in helping others overcome alcoholism.
Norm understood God's grace and was passionate about serving in the church. He was a member of Rockford United Methodist Church for 10 years.
Survivors include loving companion, Priscilla Helmer; children, Brian and Ginger; grandson, Jeremy; sisters, Sheila and Leatha; and cousin, Mary Bernahl.
