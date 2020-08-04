Weller seeking re-election to board
GARRETT — Jerry Weller is seeking re-election to the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board in the November election.
Weller filed as a candidate to retain his seat representing Keyser Township at the DeKalb County Clerk’s office.
The deadline to file for all school board elections is noon Friday, Aug. 21.
Students earn
degrees from WGU
GARRETT — Several local residents have earned degrees from Western Governors University.
The online, nonprofit university has graduated more than 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
The local graduates are:
• Ilene Maurer-Scalici of Garrett received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing;
• Jason Buchs of Garrett received a Bachelor of Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies (K-8); and
• Kelsi Smurr of Garrett received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
WGU has recognized 7,734 undergraduate and 5,254 graduate degree recipients who have completed their degrees since April 1. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor’s degree was two years, three months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was one year, five months. The average age for those who graduated is 37.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.