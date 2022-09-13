GARRETT — Lakeland overcame an ugly first half to come back and beat Garrett 20-16 in the Northeast Corner Conference Big School division opener for both teams Friday night at Memorial Field.
The Lakers took the lead on an 84-yard touchdown pass from freshman Brayden Holbrook to senior Owen Troyer with 6 minutes, 18 seconds left. The two-point run was stopped short of the goal line, but Lakeland still finished the game.
The Railroaders kept their final possession alive after a couple negative plays on a fourth down-and long pass from sophomore Calder Hefty to David Westropp with under 4 minutes left, but Lakeland eventually stopped Garrett on downs.
Laker Carson Mickem tackled a Railroader on a run attempt for no gain at Lakeland 42-yard line on a fourth and 3 play with around 2 minutes left.
The Lakers picked up a first down before running out the clock.
The Lakers turned the ball over on all four of their first half possessions (three interceptions and a fumble) and the Railroaders took a 16-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Hefty threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Robert Koskie with 5:39 left in the opening quarter, then Hefty ran for two points into the end zone to give Garrett an 8-0 lead.
A little over three minutes later, Hefty intercepted a pass from Holbrook and returned it 14 yards for a touchdown. Hefty connected with Cody Bickley for a two-point pass to make it 16-0.
In the second half, Garrett did little offensively and field position tilted in Lakeland’s favor. The Lakers got Khamron Malaivanh going on the ground.
The senior running back scored from two yards out with 4:36 left in the third quarter and from eight yards out with 9:30 left in the fourth to cut Garrett’s lead to 16-14. Holbrook connected with Blake Alleshouse for a two-point pass after the first Malaivanh score.
Malaivanh, a senior, finished the night with 114 yards rushing on 23 attempts. Holbrook, a freshman, completed 9-of-14 passes for 134 yards. Troyer caught four passes for 102 yards.
Hefty completed 6-of-13 passes for 83 yards for Garrett. Sophomore Xavier Nusbaum rushed 19 times for 56 yards. Koskie added 30 yards on 11 attempts.
Cody Bickley led Garrett with 10 total tackles, including seven solo stops. Kyle Smith was part of eight tackles, with five solos. Hefty, Nusbaum and Smith intercepted passes on defense for the Railroaders. Jack O’Connor recovered a fumble.
Garrett (0-4, 0-1) hosts rival Eastside in the annual “Train Game.” It is also Garrett’s homecoming.
