Today, Sept. 28
5 p.m. — Middle school football with West Noble, here.
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade volleyball at New Haven.
6 p.m. — Varsity volleyball at Hamilton.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
5 p.m. — Middle school boys soccer at Oak Farm Montessori.
5 p.m. — Middle school volleyball with Fremont, here.
5:30 p.m. — Middle school cross country, NECC meet at West Noble.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity girls soccer at Central Noble.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball with Woodlan, here.
Thursday, Sept. 30
5 p.m. — Middle school boys soccer with FW Canterbury, here.
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade volleyball at Lakeland.
5 p.m. — Middle school volleyball with Central Noble, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer at Columbia City.
Friday, Oct. 1
7 p.m. — Varsity football with Fairfield, here.
Saturday, Oct. 2
8 a.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball at New Prairie Invitational.
9 a.m. — Varsity boys and girls cross country, NECC meet at West Noble.
Monday, Oct. 4
6 p.m. — Reserve football at Fairfield.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball at East Noble.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
5 p.m. — Middle school boys soccer at West Noble.
5 p.m. — Middle school girls soccer at West Noble.
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade volleyball with West Noble, here.
Thursday, Oct. 7
5 p.m. — Middle school football with Fairfield, here.
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade volleyball with Central Noble, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school volleyball with Churubusco, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball at Central Noble.
Friday, Oct. 8
7 p.m. — Varsity football at Angola.
Saturday, Oct. 9
8:45 a.m. — Middle school girls soccer at Westview.
9 a.m. — Varsity boys and girls cross country, sectional at Northrop.
9 a.m. — Varsity volleyball, NECC tournament at Westview.
10 a.m. — Reserve football with Angola, here.
