Raymer-Gall to retire from Garrett State Bank
GARRETT — Terri Raymer-Gall, branch manager and retail banking officer at the main office of Garrett State Bank, will retire after 25 years of service. An open house will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 2 on her last day.
She began her career at the Garrett State Bank as a part-time teller in 1998. She has also worked as full-time teller, customer service representative and eventually branch manager for the last 23 years.
Rachel Haynes has been promoted from the Ashley location to serve as branch manager and retail banking officer in the main office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.