GARRETT — An open House and night of worship is planned Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Church at Garrett.
The open house will be from 5:30- 7 p.m. The community is invited to a night of fellowship and worship during an open house with tours of the church’s newly-built sanctuary and classrooms with refreshments available. The church is located at 1370 S. Randolph St. in Garrett.
Following an open house, people can join together from 7-8 p.m. in singing songs of worship to the Lord for the blessing He has given. Songs will range from classic hymns to modern praise songs.
As a community church, a free-will offering will be taken that will go to support the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Head Start program in its entirety, so feel free to donate as you are able.
