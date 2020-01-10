GARRETT — Local and federal police arrested a local man Thursday on a warrant and pending gun and drug charges , according to the Auburn Police Department.
Jeromy D. Hurd, 30, who was last known to reside in Waterloo, was being sought “on an active Michigan warrant for absconding on a parole violation,” a news release said.
Police found Hurd in the 300 block of South Walsh Street in Garrett, the release said.
At approximately 3:55 p.m., officers with the Auburn Police Department assisted the U.S. Marshal Task Force out of Fort Wayne and Grand Rapids, Michigan, in serving a warrant on Hurd. Members of the Garrett Police Department assisted with the investigation.
Officers were given consent to search the residence and allegedly found:
• one stolen handgun;
• 1.6 pounds of marijuana;
• 82 grams of suspected methamphetamine;
• 25 pills of morphine, a Schedule II controlled substance;
• 24 pills of Hydrocodone, also a Schedule II controlled substance; and
• several pieces of paraphernalia.
Hurd was incarcerated in the DeKalb County Jail at Auburn on the warrant. Police said numerous other charges related to the drugs and firearm are pending.
