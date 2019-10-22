Officers arrest 23
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 23 people from Oct. 6 through ct. 13, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Brandon Dominiack, 39, of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 6 at 2:30 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Justin Parks, 19, of Hudson was arrested Oct. 7 at 1:14 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joseph Chisholm, 56, of the 5100 block of C.R. 427, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 7 at 1:20 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Eric Watson, 30, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested Oct. 7 at 1:56 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Michael Bogatitus, 30, of the 700 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 7 at 4:08 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with forgery and theft, both Level 6 felonies.
Cody Pontzius, 25, of the 2200 block of C.R. 66, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 7 at 8:20 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Kristopher Baughman, 18, of the 3500 block of C.R. 68, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 7 at 8:52 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of auto theft, a Level 6 felony.
Shelly Townsend, 45, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.by the Auburn Police Department on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony; criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a Class a misdemeanor.
Geoffrey Ray, 23, of the 900 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 8 at 6:41 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Zarius Karanjia, 20, of the 1700 block of Stanton Lane, Plainfield, Illinois, was arrested Oct. 8 at 8:02 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and contributing to delinquency, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kurtis Conn, 33, of the 300 block of West Street, Waterloo, was arrested Oct. 8 at 9:55 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Lori Karn, 56, of the 400 block of South Franklin Street, Waterloo, was arrested Oct. 10 at 12:27 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging her with fraud, a Level 6 felony; and forgery with intent to defraud, a Level 6 felony.
Mark Frigo, 45, of the 100 block of East Main Street, Butler, was arrested Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Colton Taylor, 18, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 11 at 7:15 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
William Fleming, 19, of the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 11 at 1:47 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Clinen McDonald, 32, of the 8400 block of West C.R. 500S, Hudson, was arrested Oct. 11 at 4:52 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kimberly Kimball, 55, of the 3100 block of C.R. 10, Waterloo, was arrested Oct. 12 at 2:22 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Colby Knott, 30, of the 5400 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 12 at 8:52 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Joseph Chisolm, 56, of the 500 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 12 at 10:29 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; contributing to delinquency, a Class A misdemeanor; failure to make report, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class misdemeanor; and a habitual offender enhancement.
Melissa Chisolm, 49, of the 500 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 12 by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; contributing to delinquency, a Class A misdemeanor; failure to make report on child abuse, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Colton Cripe, 29, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Garrett, was arrested Oct. 12 at 11:38 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and a habitual offender enhancement.
Tyler Geer, 21, of the 2400 block of Crumps Landing Circle, Snellvillle, Georgia, was arrested Oct. 12 at 1:56 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, hashish, hash oil or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Valerie Webb, 59, of the 500 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 12 at 1:56 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, hashish, hash oil or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.