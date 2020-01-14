AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in October in DeKalb County.
Bradley Alan Lancaster, 22, Auburn and Camden June Kruse, 22, Auburn.
Jeffery Lee Barger, 63, Garrett and Peggy Sue Barger, 61, Garrett.
Scott Eugene Waymire, 53, Auburn and Pamela Ann Rash, 45, West Unity, Ohio.
Leah Nichole Floyd, 29, Auburn and Kallie Marie Brown, 20, Auburn.
Andrew James Kleeman, 31, Auburn and Sheena Marie Gomez, 31, Auburn.
Ryan Thomas Molargik, 22, Garett and Rachel Renee Flory, 22, Garrett.
Melvin Edward Yoquelet Jr., 69, Ashley and Pamela Sue Kolczynski, 64, Ashley.
Justin Kyle Chivers, 31, Waterloo and Christina Marie Meyer, 32, Waterloo.
Jarrod Eugene Fender, 39, Auburn and Melissa Lynn Norton, 45, Auburn.
Ty Arthur Knox, 25, Auburn and Alexandria Danielle Short, 21, Auburn.
Carl Gregory Shroads, 37, Waterloo and Nakia Mayarrin Humann, 45, Waterloo.
Todd Eugene Manolovits, 48, Auburn and Michole Lynn Orosco, 39, Auburn.
David J. Kurtz, 48, Auburn and Alicia Dunafin, 53, Auburn.
Gregory Scott Stroh, 62, Auburn and Jennifer Lynn Gooderham, 45, Auburn.
Joseph Lawrence Lawler Jr., 33, Butler and Brandy Jo Pettit, 42, Butler.
Nicholas David Schiffli, 53, Auburn and Mary Anne Gorman, 51, Auburn.
