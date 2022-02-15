St. Martin's tea event has sold out
AUBURN — St. Martin’s Healthcare's Circle of Friends Tea event has sold out.
The 16th annual event begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at the First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m.
This year, guests will assist those St. Martin's serves to travel "Around the World” to help their own backyard. Access to affordable health care is on everyone’s mind, and through the support of events like Circle of Friends Tea, the clinic is able to provide health care for the uninsured & under-insured. Last year, St. Martin's documented over 4,800 visits to the clinic, serving 1,254 unique people!
Various partnership and raffle gift opportunities are still available. Contact Grace Caswell at 357-0077 for more information. All proceeds from the Circle of Friends Tea benefit St. Martin’s Healthcare allowing for continued health care services for the uninsured and under-insured residents of DeKalb and Noble counties.
