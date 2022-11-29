I have concluded my final term as a state senator.
I first served in the Indiana General Assembly beginning in 1989, first with the House of Representatives from 1989 until 2004, and in the Senate from 2004 until 2022.
This is my last Kruse Report, which I have been sending on a mostly weekly basis for 33 years. My plan for retirement is to work with my son at the Kruse Plaza.
I would like to encourage you all to continue engaging with our democracy by keeping in touch with our area senators and representatives as you have always done with me.
It was a pleasure serving northeast Indiana for all these years. I thank God and the people of Allen and DeKalb counties for trusting me to work for them. I served our community and state to the best of my ability, and I look forward to my retirement and spending time with my family.
