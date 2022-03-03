GARRETT — The vacant, two-story house at 308 S. Guilford St. has seen better days.
Once Garrett principles of construction students are through with it however, maybe someone can call this home.
The house was donated to Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools by 1963 graduate Steven A. Fike, who is on the Distinguished Alumni Hall of Honor at Garrett High School.
According to property records on the Beacon Schneider public access portal, the approximate 1,200-square-foot house was built in 1900, but may actually be older than that.
It was donated to the school district in December. Since then, instructor David Martin and students have been hard at work, tearing down walls and ceilings, one room at a time.
Beau and Alyssa Schendel of RBT Business Center have been guiding forces in the steps necessary to eventually flip the house to new owners.
“We were cleaning it out and I was having kids things up. Beau came in one day and said, ‘You can’t hurt anything, just go at it,’” Martin said. “My kids immediately went to the drop ceiling and pulled the drop ceiling down.”
The principles of construction class is a precursor for the school’s building trades class, where students actually build an entire house from the ground up.
For sophomore Blake Sheets, the class — and the hands-on experience — is right up his alley. “It’s been a lot of fun. I always watch house-flipping shows. That’d be fun to do as a side job.
“Getting to do it at 16 with all the tools you could think of, it’s just been a lot of fun.”
He’s split between demolition and construction.
“I’ve thought about trying to find a place to work that does just demo,” Sheets said. “I’m in between. I’m up for anything.”
Sheets has been involved in the project from the start of cleanup and has made videos to document the process.
During the cleaning efforts, Martin and the students discovered old photos, believed to be from the early 1940s as well as some Air Force paperwork.
Career Development Program director Corey Schoon noted that some old trophies and football patches from the 1970s.
“The house itself is part of Garrett history,” he said. “It’s going to be cool to give it a second life.”
“Everybody wants to get their hands in it,” Martin added.
Since demolition work began, however, the Garrett Police Department has been summoned on more than one occasion to dispose of suspicious material located in the home. In addition, there has been evidence of squatters trying to take up residence inside.
To combat both issues, multiple padlocks have been installed. Waste Haul of Kendallville has donated two 40-yard dumpsters for debris.
Inside, students have uncovered hardwood floors, lathe under dry wall and a drop ceiling under another drop ceiling.
Needless to say, it’s been a process and a learning experience. A timeline to have the house ready for occupancy isn’t set.
“There’s a lot of trash from the previous person who lived there,” Martin said. “It needs a lot of work. We’re gutting it to bare bones, tearing down walls, dragging stuff out to dumpsters.
“Kids are getting to see how to flip a house from a big mess to the complete end.”
Martin hopes to have demolition completed by the end of the current school year.
“Like any flip, we have to get into the bones of it, see what we’re dealing with,” Schoon said. “There’s a whole lot of stuff we don’t know yet because it’s covered up.
“The whole house needs to be stripped to its bones,” Schoon said. “We’ll get a time-frame from there.”
“They’re going to get a little taste of all the different areas of construction,” Martin said. “They’re going to do demo work. They’re going to do dry wall. They’re going to pull wires for electrical. They’re going to put in flooring.
“They’re going to see a little bit of everything.”
“Not every one of these kids is going to be in construction, but hopefully everyone is eventually a homeowner. To have these skills and experiences that they can do this stuff in their house themselves is a pretty valuable thing we can teach these kids,” Schoon said.
“That’s the first thing I tell them in class, learn to work with your hands,” Martin said. “That’s important.”
“All houses have good bones,” Sheets said. “You just have to expose them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.