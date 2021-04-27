Two-Man Scramble League

Garrett Country Club

Players Points

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 34

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 31

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 28

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 28

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 27

Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 27

Joe Keb, Jay Baird 26

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 26

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 25

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 25

Austin Manth, Adam King 25

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 23

Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 23

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 21

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 20

Don Myers, Don Sproch 19

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 19

Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 19

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 18

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 18

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 17

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 17

Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 16

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 16

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 15

Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 15

Matt Clark, Camron Clark 14

Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 13

Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 12

Roger Taylor, Charlie Dobson 7

Low scores — Nick Hoot/Bill Haworth 35, Scott Pfeiffer/Nik Helbert 36, Steve Smith/Kory Hall 37, Corey Coshow/Todd Anderson 37.

