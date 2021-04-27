Two-Man Scramble League
Garrett Country Club
Players Points
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 34
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 31
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 28
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 28
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 27
Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 27
Joe Keb, Jay Baird 26
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 26
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 25
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 25
Austin Manth, Adam King 25
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 23
Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 23
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 21
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 20
Don Myers, Don Sproch 19
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 19
Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 19
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 18
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 18
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 17
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 17
Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 16
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 16
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 15
Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 15
Matt Clark, Camron Clark 14
Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 13
Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 12
Roger Taylor, Charlie Dobson 7
Low scores — Nick Hoot/Bill Haworth 35, Scott Pfeiffer/Nik Helbert 36, Steve Smith/Kory Hall 37, Corey Coshow/Todd Anderson 37.
