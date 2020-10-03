Dr. Danny E. “Dan” Weimer, 50, is seeking a third term in the City of Garrett seat on the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board.
Weimer graduated from Garrett High School in 1988, Purdue University in 1992 and the Ross School of Veterinary Medicine in 1998.
He has worked at the Garrett Veterinary Hospital since 1998 and is now the owner of the practice.
Weimer has served in volunteer and leadership roles in the community, including 10 years as board member and officer of the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center board. He helped create the Garrett Education Foundation and currently serves as a board member and officer. He has served eight years on the school board and is its current secretary. He has been involved with multiple Garrett youth athletic teams.
He said his No. 1 reason to seek reelection is for the kids in the Garrett community.
“Being a father of two, who were and are very active in the athletics that go on with the school and the city, I got to know many of these kids,” he said. “We have a bunch of good ones, and that makes it easy to want to support them."
Secondly, he wants to support the school staff and administration.
“I’ve gotten to know almost all of them, grew up with a few of them, and have befriended most of them," Weimer said.
“I have been in and around the school for the past 14 years with my kids. I've seen and also heard multiple comments that our administration team (all of them), our teachers, the school hospital staff, the kitchen staff and the janitors go way out of their way to make sure our school is safe and conducive to the best possible education for our kids. This makes supporting them pretty simple," he added.
“Finally, this community in whole is pretty special. We are not perfection, but try hard every day to be the best, and I truly feel we always put our kids first,” Weimer said.
While he doesn’t consider himself necessarily the better candidate for the position, Weimer said he is "willing and able to support this G-K-B school system. I want to do what I can to make G-K-B the better/best school system we can for these kids.”
He sees COVID-19 as the main challenge facing schools in the coming years.
Weimer and his wife, Barbara, a 1992 Garrett graduate, are the parents of Madison, who graduated from Garrett in 2018, and a son, Colton, who is a senior this year.
Weimer said he enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.
If elected, Weimer said, his goal is to “Keep the Big Train rolling.”
