Doris Parrish

HAMILTON — Doris A. Parrish, 74, of Hamilton and born in Garrett, died March 8, 2022.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Larry Gross

LAOTTO — Larry E. Gross, 84, of LaOtto, died March 2, 2022.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Rahma Critser

AUBURN — Rahma Lee Critser, 89, of Auburn, died March 5, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Barbara Davis

AUBURN — Barbara J. Davis, 89, of Auburn, died March 1, 2022.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Marilyn King

AUBURN — Marilyn J. King, 67, of Auburn, died March 3, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

John Manon

AUBURN — John Calvin Manon, 87, of Auburn, died March 3, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Jerry Surface

AUBURN — Jerry F. Surface, 80, of Auburn, died March 9, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

William Robinson

ASHLEY — William “Wade” Robinson, 58, of Ashley, died March 3, 2022.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Linda Butler

KENDALLVILLE — Linda A. Butler, 80, of Kendallville, died March 8, 2022.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.

Keith Hart

KENDALVILLE — Keith William Hart, 84, of Kendallville, died March 3, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Pamela Riley

KENDALLVILLE — Pamela K. Riley, 77, of Kendallville, March 4, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Bonnie Steel

KENDALLVILLE — Bonnie May Steel, 57, of Kendallville, died March 1, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

