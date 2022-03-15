Doris Parrish
HAMILTON — Doris A. Parrish, 74, of Hamilton and born in Garrett, died March 8, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Larry Gross
LAOTTO — Larry E. Gross, 84, of LaOtto, died March 2, 2022.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Rahma Critser
AUBURN — Rahma Lee Critser, 89, of Auburn, died March 5, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Barbara Davis
AUBURN — Barbara J. Davis, 89, of Auburn, died March 1, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Marilyn King
AUBURN — Marilyn J. King, 67, of Auburn, died March 3, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
John Manon
AUBURN — John Calvin Manon, 87, of Auburn, died March 3, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Jerry Surface
AUBURN — Jerry F. Surface, 80, of Auburn, died March 9, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
William Robinson
ASHLEY — William “Wade” Robinson, 58, of Ashley, died March 3, 2022.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Linda Butler
KENDALLVILLE — Linda A. Butler, 80, of Kendallville, died March 8, 2022.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.
Keith Hart
KENDALVILLE — Keith William Hart, 84, of Kendallville, died March 3, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Pamela Riley
KENDALLVILLE — Pamela K. Riley, 77, of Kendallville, March 4, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Bonnie Steel
KENDALLVILLE — Bonnie May Steel, 57, of Kendallville, died March 1, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
