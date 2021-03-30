GARRETT — Approving the retirement of three longtime Garrett-Keyser-Butler staff members was bittersweet.
At its March 22 meeting, the school board accepted the retirements of Mark Ober, Mary Schendel and JoEllen Knott, effective at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
Ober, high art instructor, will retire with 43 years with the district. Knott and Schendel will each retire with 22 years of service.
“I will make that motion with reservation, because that’s a hard one to fill all those positions,” board member Jerry Weller said prior to the vote. “There’s a lot of talent.”
In other business, the board approved the hiring of Amy Ruse as a Garrett-Keyser-Butler Head Start teacher and accepted the resignations of Bryan Leverenz as high school head boys basketball coach and Erin Reynolds as middle school cheer coach. A separate story about Leverenz is on page 6.
These middle school coaches were hired: Todd Kidder as golf coach; Jeff Hurd as volunteer golf coach; Chad Kennedy, Wendy Kennedy, and Ryan Gater as track coaches; Phil Haynes as assistant track coach; and Christa Sullinger as cheer coach.
All full- and part-time staff members in the district will receive a stipend under the ESSER 2020 Grant that is included in the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, full-time staff will receive a one-time stipend of $500, and part-time staff will get $250.
School board President Tami Best read a statement prior to the vote for approval: “The purpose of this stipend is to compensate all staff for their preparation of supplemental learning options and increased duties due to the safety and health requirements prescribed by the Centers for Disease Control, state health department and county health department.”
Several donations and awards were approved by the board: $3,350 was received for the school’s Top Ten program; and a United Way grant for $5,636 was approved for Garrett-Keyser-Butler Head Start car seat safety program and training.
The board also gave approval for:
• the disposal of Garrett-Keyser-Butler worthless property and the sale or transfer of personal property;
• a fundraiser for the high school boys and girls basketball teams;
• a biennial trip for high school students to Washington, D.C, from March 9-13, 2022;
• an earth science trip to Arizona from June 12-21, 2022;
• instructors to attend the American Geophysical Union annual conference in Chicago from Dec. 10-13, 2022;
• students to attend a high school boys soccer camp at Anderson University from July 16-18, 2021; and
• updates for Garrett-Head Start and Early Head Start, including policy for assessment and individualization and handbook updates including 2021 cost-of-living adjustments.
The board heard reports from building administrators.
In the absence of J.E. Ober Elementary Principal Kristi Surfus, Superintendent Tonya Weaver shared that all third-graders completed the I-Read testing, with 100% attendance. I-Learn testing for grades 4-5 will be the last week of the month.
Weaver said a drive-through Kindergarten Academic Readiness Experiences (KARE) project for families of incoming kindergarten students will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 8 in front of the J.E. Ober school on East Houston Street. Families will be able to greet school staff members. Incoming students will receive registration information and gift bags filled with books and activities designed to help get the children become excited for kindergarten.
High School Principal Matt Smith expressed pride in recent Encore show choir contests, where Layna Miller won the award for best female soloist at Carroll, Marissa Presswood was named outstanding performer at both Carroll and Bishop Dwenger. The choir was unanimously named the recipient of the Citizen of Two Worlds award for the third time in a row at Bishop Dwenger.
Smith also praised 10 second-year students, all juniors, from the Career Development Program who attended a national welding exam at Ivy Tech recently.
Head Start Director Jonell Malcolm said efforts continue to keep the learning environments clean and well cared for and that attendance is doing well “amid this COVID stuff.”
She announced the Head Start II building has received its official licensing notification. Weaver also announced the final student day will be Thursday, May 27, with the last teacher day May 28.
Leaders from all buildings expressed sympathy and sorrow for the loss of a middle school student last week and gratitude for the support and love from the community, including a student-led prayer service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.