Garrett Class of 1959 meets for breakfast
GARRETT — Members of the Garrett High School Class of 1959 met for their monthly breakfast June 18 at the Auburn-Garrett House of Pancakes.
Nine members attended, included Butch Beber, Jerry Chisholm, Larry Funk, John Hile, Jerry Holton, John Hutton and Aaron Smith. Oston Roop returned after a year absence. John Simon sent regrets that he could not attend.
The group meets the third Friday of each month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.