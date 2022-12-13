Arrested in DeKalb County
Matthew Mitchell, 52, of the 300 block of South Garrison Avenue, Ashley, was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Dec. 2 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Zesha Shetley, 24, of the 1400 block of Greene Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:21 a.m. Dec. 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dontae Stubblefield, 30, of the 100 block of East King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:19 a.m. Dec. 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement, all Class B misdemeanors.
Brock Munsey, 24, of the 300 block of Northcrest Road, Angola, was arrested at 5:21 a.m. Dec. 3 by Garrett Police on charges of criminal recklessness and public intoxication, both Class B misdemeanors.
Jacob Ridenour, 31, of the 200 block of East 17th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 6:23 a.m. Dec. 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a level 5 felony burglary charge.
Kevin Mast, 30, of the 100 block of Rose Street, Avilla, was arrested at 1:05 p.m. Dec. 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jonathan Sassanella, 33, of the 1100 block of West 7th St., Auburn, was arrested at 1:05 p.m. Dec. 3 by Auburn Police on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Keith Berman, 28, of the 5700 block of Mason Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:17 a.m. Dec. 4 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated; operating a vehicle without proof of financial responsibility with prior; and unauthorized possession, display, use or sale of a license permit, all Class C misdemeanors.
Edmond Johnson, 22, of the 11800 block of Linden Grove Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Dec. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Class A misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Norman Klinger, 65, of the 1200 block of Hideaway Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Dec. 8 by Auburn Police on charges of criminal trespass and domestic battery, both Class A misdemeanors.
Bambi Pasztor, 41, of the 5000 block of South S.R. 3, Wolcottville, was arrested at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 8 by Garrett Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Erich Heidenreich, 58, of Marshall, Indiana, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Dec. 9 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.