KNIGHTSOWN — Garrett’s girls basketball team felt right at home Dec. 28 in the cozy confines of the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, made famous in the movie “Hoosiers.”
For Churubusco, not so much.
The Class 3A No. 2 Railroaders scored against the Eagles at will, leading the game 32-4 after the first quarter on the way to a 70-15 romp.
This was the second time Garrett’s girls have played in the Hoosier Gym under head coach Bob Lapadot and the current senior class.
The Railroaders improved to 12-1 overall and 5-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference.
“The biggest thing is you’ve just handled your business,” Lapadot said. “We made a road trip and have only had one practice since last Wednesday, so to be ready to play off the jump is big.”
Filling in as Churubusco’s head coach for the day was varsity assistant coach Denny Beucler, as head coach David Goodwell missed the game due to COVID-19.
The first points of the game came on a lay-up by Eagles senior Kayla Elias, who is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL over the summer. She tore her other ACL last season, missing all but six games.
“Kayla’s therapist said she could warm up with us, and when we saw that, I needed to talk to Bob because I’ve known him for a long time,” Beucler said. “He’s a good guy and I thought I’d like to see her score a couple points on this floor and really mean something. She cried and about had me crying, but that’s OK. She’s a great kid.”
As a show of good sportsmanship, the Eagles then allowed the Railroaders to score on the other end of the floor with a lay-up by senior Morgan Ostrowski.
From there, it was all Garrett, who went on a 16-0 run before the Eagles’ next basket.
The Railroaders wore special shooting shirts during pre-game warmups. The front had Hickory emblazoned across the front with a number 1 beneath, while the back of the shirt also had a No. 1 and the last name Garner, a tribute to the movie “Hoosiers,” the gym itself and to Bob Garner, the man who ran it prior to passing away after Thanksgiving.
“Bob Garner became a really good friend of mine from our time coming here,” Lapadot said. “He really built it into what is now as far as the publicity. He was a special person, so a chance to come down here one last time as a group and to really truly honor him. That’s what makes it the most special.”
Garrett junior Bailey Kelham, Ostrowski and senior Taylor Gerke led all scorers with 15 points each. Senior Nataley Armstrong scored 13 and senior Sophia Ruble finished with six.
Ostrowski and Armstrong had double-doubles in this game. Ostrowski collected 11 rebounds. Armstrong had 10 assists.
Armstrong added four rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot. Ostrowski had four steals and three blocks. Faith Owen had six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Gerke had three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Leading the Eagles with four points each were freshman Gabby Orth and junior Madison Hosted.
Garrett won the reserve game 33-28.
After the first quarter, the Railroaders led 10-0 and 17-11 at halftime. They increased their lead to 29-14 after the third.
Brooklyn Jacobs led Garrett and all scorers with 13 points..
