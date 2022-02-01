Today, Feb. 1
5 p.m. — Middle school wrestling at Prairie Heights.
Thursday
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade girls basketball with Prairie Heights, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school wrestling with Angola and West Noble, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve boys basketball with Fairfield, here.
Friday
6 p.m. — Varsity girls basketball in Class 3A sectional at Woodlan. Opponent to be announced.
Saturday
8 a.m. — Varsity wrestling in Carroll Regional.
9 a.m. — Eighth-grade girls basketball in Blackhawk tournament.
1 p.m. — Varsity and reserve boys basketball with Whitko, here.
7:30 p.m. — Varsity girls basketball in Class 3A sectional championship game at Woodlan. Opponent to be announced.
Monday, Feb. 7
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade girls basketball at Hamilton.
5:45 p.m. — Middle school girls basketball at Hamilton.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
5 p.m. — Middle school girls basketball at Lakewood Park.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade girls basketball with Eastside, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school wrestling at East Noble.
Thursday, Feb. 10
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade girls basketball at Central Noble.
5 p.m. — Middle school wrestling at St. Vincent Catholic School.
Friday, Feb. 11
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve boys basketball at Eastside.
