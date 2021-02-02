FORT WAYNE — Ivy Tech Community College has released the names of students on its fall 2020 dean’s list for the Fort Wayne Campus and Warsaw Site.
The dean’s list gives recognition to students who:
• are degree-seeking;
• achieve a minimum 3.50 grade-point average in non-academic skills advancement courses with no D’s or F’s;
• earn six or more Ivy Tech credits during the semester; and
• have earned at least 12 non-academic skills advancement credits during their course of study.
Corunna — Andrew Orwig.
Garrett — Kasidy Arnold, Jamie Back, John Bradin, Selina Brewer, Austin Carroll, Anita Garrison, Natalee Garrison, David Gordon, Gabrielle Grossman, Natasha Hunt, Cammi Johnson, Ousmar Leon-Hernandez, Brenda Liechty, Kathleen Nelson, Zachery Nevil, Bailey Ray, Karter Reinoehl, Madison Shoudel, Joanna Smith, Thomas Stezowski.
LaOtto — Evan Thomas.
