GARRETT — The Garrett Railroaders boys basketball team found itself trailing 16-7 after a quarter, but outscored Bluffton in the second half for its second win of the season.
The Railroaders were 44-41 winners over the Tigers Saturday at the Paul Bateman Gym.
Garrett (2-6 overall) got balanced scoring, led by Kyle Smith’s 13 points. Jaxson Fugate also reached double figures with 10 points and Jasen Bailey added eight points.
Smith had two three-pointers, and scored four of his points in the fourth quarter.
The Railroaders outscored Bluffton 24-17 in the fourth quarter.
Garrett was just 8-of-17 at the free throw line.
Max Stoppenhagen was the only Tiger player in double figures, leading all scorers with 17 points.
Tucker Jenkins had seven points, Andrew Ball had six and Fletcher Wenger added five.
Bluffton won the reserve game 55-41.
Hunter Wenger led the reserve Tigers with 17 points and J.D. Beer added 14.
Garrett is idle until it faces Wawasee at 10 a.m. Dec. 29 in the opening game of the Wawasee tournament. Rochester and Woodlan play at 11:30 a.m., with the consolation game at 6:30 p.m. and the championship contest at 7:30 p.m.
