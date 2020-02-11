Police make arrests
Michael Lilly, 50, of the 100 block of North Pearl Street, Butler, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Jan. 26 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Alexis Hicks, 23, of the 1200 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 9:08 p.m. Jan. 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on DeKalb County warrants alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor, and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and contempt.
Jeremy Justus, 41, of the 18000 block of Cuba Road, Spencerville, was arrested at 3:24 p.m. Jan. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
Sara Irvin, 26, of the 3800 block of C.R. 45, Auburn, was arrested at 9:04 a.m. Jan. 29 by Garrett Police on charges of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, Class A misdemeanor.
Shane Streets, 41, of the 500 block of C.R. 56, Garrett, was arrested at 9:04 a.m. Jan. 29 by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Shane Egly, 22, of the 7100 block of C.R. 28, Butler, was arrested at 12:02 a.m. Jan. 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Johnathan Henderson, 30, of the 1600 block of South Road, Garrett, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Jan. 30 by Garrett Police on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dawn Reinoehl, 41, of the 300 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:47 p.m. Jan. 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with theft, a Level 6 felony.
Holly Longardner-Fike, 54, of the 7800 block of East C.R. 300S, Avilla, was arrested Jan. 30 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Morgan Cusick, 21, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 5:22 a.m. Jan. 31 by Auburn Police on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony, and operating a motor vehicle never having a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
David Landers, 59, of the 500 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 6:36 a.m. Jan. 31 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Young, 72, of the 5600 block of Pearl Street, Spencerville, was arrested at 9:36 p.m. Jan. 31 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Robert McKenzie, 36, of the 6500 block of C.R. 427, Auburn, was arrested at 9:40 p.m. Jan. 31 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jama Reimschisel, 31, of the 1000 block of Ontario Lane, Auburn, was arrested at 3:04 a.m. Feb. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jamie Boller, 34, of the 100 block of West 14th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:57 a.m. Feb. 1 by Indiana State Police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, Class A misdemeanor.
Duke Green, 39, of the 900 block of East C.R. 640N, Fremont, was arrested at 5:41 p.m. Feb. 1 by Auburn Police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michelle Rector, 40, of the 900 block of East C.R. 640N, Fremont, was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Feb. 1 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Bryan Dennis, 31, of the 700 block of International Boulevard, Houston, Texas, was arrested at 1 a.m. Feb. 2 by Garrett Police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Arrested in Noble County
Shane R. Budowski, 48, of the 200 block of South Second Street, Garrett, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Feb. 4 by Noble County police. No charging information was provided. No bond information was provided.
