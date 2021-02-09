GARRETT — The deadline for residents to vacate a property earmarked for demolition at 513 E. Quincy St. has come and gone, according to Garrett City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff.
On Nov. 18, co-owners Terry Freeman, who lives in the home, and his sister, Lori Ann Freeman of Auburn, were given 60 days to vacate and 45 days to remove or relocate property from the premises in preparation for demolition within 120 days, according to an order by then-DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Kevin Wallace.
The Garrett Unsafe Building Authority deemed the property unsafe for inhabitants following hearings begun in June 2019 that continued through the court action by Wallace in November.
At the Feb. 2 Garrett Board of Works meeting, Brinkerhoff said people remain in the home, defying the court order.
A further complication has arisen, he said, as the property includes an adjoining vacant parcel that was purchased last spring through a tax sale by another entity represented by an attorney from Connersville.
Brinkerhoff asked the board’s opinion whether to “bark up that tree” and ask the DeKalb County Commissioners to assign the property’s title to the City of Garrett, similar to action recently taken for a property damaged by fire two years ago at 109 S. Randolph St.
If the city is able to acquire the deed and thereby control of both parcels, any new owner would be able to build on the site, which otherwise would be prohibited under current city ordinance, Brinkerhoff said.
With the encouragement of the board members, Brinkerhoff will bring the issue to the commissioners’ attorney, James McCanna to possibly engage interest in the matter.
Brinkerhoff added that research is continuing to find interested parties regarding the downtown property.
In other business, several Garrett electric utility users reportedly complained about high consumption rates on their January bills.
Most of the staff was out of the office at that time due to COVID-19, according to Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle. With no one to do the billing, an estimated usage of the customers’ prior three months — September through November when temperatures outside were much warmer — was used for December. The January billings reflected the “catch-up,” she said.
Board member Dave Demske asked if customers were made aware of the estimated charges. Conkle said she had begun a letter, but it was not completed. A message regarding the estimates has since been posted on social media, she added. People with questions are asked to contact the office.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported his officers made 120 calls between Jan. 18-31. Officers recorded 64 business checks during the two-week period.
Police issued 29 traffic warnings, wrote nine traffic tickets, and investigated two property-damage accidents and one personal-injury accident.
Officers made 15 arrests. Four of those arrests involved drugs — two for methamphetamine, one for marijuana and one for paraphernalia. There were five traffic arrests, two arrests each for battery and warrants; and one arrest each for alcohol and a miscellaneous reason.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger said workers spent nine hours cleaning the streets Feb. 1-2 to clean up the downtown area. He reported the ice skating rink at Feick Park is open and that snow has been removed from the surface to allow skating. Mayor Todd Fiandt praised his department’s efforts in removing the snow, having heard many compliments from citizens.
The board approved the renewal of a contract for Clean Sweep of Garrett to provide custodial services in City Hall and at the police and fire department building.
The annual contract for $22,200 — the same amount as last year — provides for carpet cleaning, floor waxing and window cleaning. The police chief and City Hall officials all expressed satisfaction with the service provided by the company.
City Engineer Aaron Ott reported on a project begun last week at S.R. 8 and C.R. 19. There has been a snag regarding the location of gas lines on the property that were a bit off specifications. The solution is pretty straightforward, he said, with hopes any other issues are found early to avoid delaying contractors.
Demske expressed concern whether to pave the current recycling site on East Quincy Street that is full of potholes and mud or move the bins back to the former site across from the police station on North Cowen Street, which is paved.
Fiandt agreed that issue is of concern, along with recent complaints from Republic Services that snow and ice in the alleys are causing trucks to slide. The refuse haulers requested salt be put in the alleys, but that would break down the gravel surface, according to Mossberger.
“I’m sure we had snow before. Why now?” Demske asked about the complaint.
Mossberger noted there is no real reason for alley pickup anymore. The trucks’ new, automated arms come within inches of power lines in some alley areas, he added.
The city will seek bids for 2022 trash collection contract in the spring. Republic Services extended the current contract through the end of this year due to COVID-19 delays.
The board also approved three purchases requested by Information Tech Specialist Rick Vie:
• a three-year subscription for a Barracuda cloud archiving system from Matrix Integration for $10,057;
• a Buffalo TeraStation 5410RN rack mount 16 TB hard drive backup system for $1,699; and
• a one-year subscription for $2,400 to TextMyGov, where residents can text directly to various city departments regarding streetlights, downed limbs, potholes and other issues. City officials said they hope the new service will be used by citizens once they are educated on how to use it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.