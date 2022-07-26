St. Joseph golf outing is Saturday
GARRETT — A golf outing for St. Joseph Catholic School will take place Saturday at Garrett Country Club.
Registration is at 7:30 a.m. The event begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start.
The cost is $300 per team. A hole sponsorship is $100. A beverage sponsorship is $200. A cart sponsor is $250. Event sponsorships are $500 and $1,000.
For more information, call 553-0074 or email hasa.st.joseph@gmail.com.
GKB Foundation hosting golf outing
GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler Education Foundation will host its third golf outing on Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Garrett Country Club.
Registration begins at 7 am and tee-off at 8 am. The $280 cost for a team of four includes golf and cart, continental breakfast, lunch, two beverage tickets, and prizes.
Interested golfers can receive a flyer to register by contacting the Garrett Country Club at 357-5165 or on the website at foundation.gkb.k12.in.us.
The registration deadline is Saturday, Aug. 13.
Proceeds will benefit the GKB Education Foundation including the resource room, innovative teacher grants and scholarships.
To learn more about the foundation, please visit the foundation website.
