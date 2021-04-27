Tuesday, April 27
Chicken tenders, California blend, Funyuns, milk variety.
Wednesday, April 28
Potato joe with cheese sauce, fruit, bosco stick, milk variety.
Thursday, April 29
Mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce, Italian vegetables, fruit, milk variety.
Friday, April 30
Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, chicken noodle soup, fresh vegetables, fruit, cheese stick, milk variety.
Monday, May 3
Cheesburger, french fries, fruit, milk variety.
Tuesday, May 4
Cinnamon toast, sausage links, fruit, milk variety.
