GARRETT — J.E. Ober Elementary Principal Kristi Surfus, who was named Indiana Association of School Principals District 3 Principal of the Year earlier this year, was recognized in a ceremony Sunday at the IASP Fall Professional Conference in Indianapolis.
District 3 includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.
At Monday’s Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board meeting, Surfus thanked Superintendent Tonya Weaver for all the leadership she gives, adding she would not be where she is without staff, students, families and Weaver.
“The plaque says my name, but it should have everyone’s on it,” Surfus said.
Students and staff at Garrett schools have been busy with classroom projects, field trips and fundraisers, according to building administrators.
Monday, special holiday events were also announced, including a Festival of Trees at J.E. Ober Elementary on Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 5-7 p.m. which will also serve as Grandparent Night this year.
All rooms will be decorated with artist-themed designs, refreshments will be served and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making an appearance, according to Surfus. That same week, the Penguin Patch will be set up at school on Dec. 6, offering students the chance to buy presents for their family members.
Assistant Middle School Principal Josh Dommer said students have been busy with Sources of Strength. Students have placed paper feathers on a giant turkey poster at the school listing what they are thankful for.
Middle school students met with professionals from various industry clusters in northeast Indiana at the JA Jobs Park event last week. Dommer said winter sports programs are off and running.
Garrett High School Matt Smith reported a new course guide will be rolled out in January for juniors with more options to be added in the English department. The high school Christmas concert is planned Monday, Dec. 20 at 6:30 in the Performing Arts Center, he added.
Career Development Program Coordinator Chad Sutton told board members 33 high school students finished a skid steer certification program earlier this month, and more seniors are actively seeking internships. Sutton also noted the welding and art classes teamed up to work with silverware to create metal ornaments. The second building trades home in Brennan Estates in moving forward, he added.
Following public comment by parent Dottie Fuentes at last month’s board meeting regarding student safety based on an alleged incident at another school, Weaver said she and Fuentes have since shared a great meeting regarding her concerns.
Weaver said Garrett is also experiencing staff shortages, but noted teachers are going above and beyond to assist with custodial issues. She suggested students might be employed in part-time jobs in the cafeteria and custodial department. Also needed are bus drivers and substitute teachers.
She congratulated Surfus on the award, adding all three building principals now have earned the recognition.
Also Monday, the board approved an annual tax 2022 tax anticipation loan rate bid. The action provides a temporary loan in the event of shortfalls in budget until the tax draw is received. The last time this was implemented was in 2014.
The board also approved the second reading of NEOLA bylaws and policies and a Parkview student providers agreement.
The high school trip to Washington D.C., set for March 9-13, 2022 was approved. The board also approved fundraisers for the sophomore class, Garrett Claus and art.
In the art fundraiser, led by high school art teacher Susan Evertts, students are creating unique mugs and Christmas ornaments to sell, with proceeds benefiting GKB families in need during the holiday season. The items will be offered at the school in November and December.
The board also granted permission to attend the four-day National Athletic Director Conference in Denver, Colorado in December. Staff stipends will be disbursed to every teacher on their Dec. 3 pay through a Teacher Appreciation Grant. Matching stipends will be given to principals and other certified staff.
The board approved the hiring of Renee Hood as project AWARE coordinator, Sherry Brown as part-time cafeteria employee and Caleb Grim as full-time shared cafeteria employee and custodian.
The resignations of Cathy Tinker as high school instructor and athletic trainer, and cafeteria employees Stephanie Evertts and Alyssa White were also accepted.
Grants and donations were accepted from the Dekko Foundation including $9,000 for the high school trip to Arizona and $4,000 for the J.E. Ober Bloom supplies; and $520 from the DeKalb County Community Foundations for classroom books. Also accepted were donations for high school extracurricular activities from the United Way of DeKalb County and Dave and Mary Rose Kimmel for the Arizona trip, and from Garrett State Bank for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Board president Tami Best thanked fellow board members for the time, talent and treasure they each spend in the community and individually, attending sports and educational events, supporting fundraisers and the time it takes to review hundreds of pages of documents prior to meetings.
Board member Jerry Weller noted Monday would be Sutton’s last school board meeting as he has taken another position out-of-state.
“He left us in good shape to focus and to go ahead,” Weller said of Sutton’s efforts in the Career Development Program.
