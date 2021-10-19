JAM Center hosting
pottery painting event
GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., in partnership with Bisque It Pottery Painting Studio, will hold a Paint a Plate event from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at the JAM Center.
This step-by-step class will have participants creating a festive buffalo plaid snowman plate, perfect for display or serving a special treat during the holidays. This class is ideal for all skill levels and is for those 16 and older.
The cost is $35, which includes all supplies.
To register, visit the Welcome Center at the JAM Center or call 357-1917. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged.
